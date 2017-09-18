The Bryant family hoops legacy is in good hands.
Kobe Bryant has been imparting his bucket-getting knowledge onto his daughter, Gianna, and the “Mambacita” has been a quick learner.
On Sunday, Kobe posted a video of him going one-on-one with his 11-year-old with the caption, “@wnba finals rematch got us hype! A lil one on one with my baby Gigi #footwork #stringmusic #mambacita”
Kobe followed that up with another video, in which Gigi easily pulls up from deep.
