The Bryant family hoops legacy is in good hands.

Kobe Bryant has been imparting his bucket-getting knowledge onto his daughter, Gianna, and the “Mambacita” has been a quick learner.

On Sunday, Kobe posted a video of him going one-on-one with his 11-year-old with the caption, “@wnba finals rematch got us hype! A lil one on one with my baby Gigi #footwork #stringmusic #mambacita”

Kobe followed that up with another video, in which Gigi easily pulls up from deep.

RELATED:

Kobe Bryant’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Perfected Her Dad’s Turnaround Jumper