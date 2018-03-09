Kobe Bryant Details Fistfight With Shaquille O’Neal

by March 09, 2018
2,145

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal thew punches at each other in a scrimmage during the 1998-99 NBA lockout, though none landed.

The Black Mamba told Jimmy Kimmel about being the “craziest 19-year-old in the world to fight this guy.”

“I must’ve been the craziest 19-year-old in the world to fight this guy.

[…]

“At that point, you just gotta say look man, you’re either gonna beat the hell outta me, but you’re gonna know that I’m not gonna back down.”

Bryant also discussed his unexpected Oscar triumph.

