Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony teamed up on Tuesday in a not-so-typical pickup game at UCLA. The duo was cooking up the competition, which featured Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler and other NBA players.

They effortlessly executed pick & rolls, and watching Ky find a spotting-up Melo on the wing was reminiscent of Team USA’s dominance in the Rio Olympics.

It’s no secret the Knicks have been involved in trade talks all summer, and either Houston or Cleveland appear to be the most likely landing spot for Carmelo.

h/t ESPN