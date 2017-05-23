Cavs guard Kyrie Irving was unstoppable in the third quarter of Game 4, hitting 9-10 shots en route to 21 points in the period.
To top things off, Kyrie did most of his damage after spraining his left ankle with 1:47 left in the quarter.
21 points in the third quarter. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6vyRTAZu0A
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 24, 2017
The Cavs went from trailing by 10 as they began the second half to leading by 9 heading in to the fourth quarter.
Kyrie would finish with a game-high 42 points.
