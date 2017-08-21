As the centerpiece of the NBA’s latest soap opera, Kyrie Irving has had one of the more eventful summers in recent memory for a superstar who hasn’t changed teams. One thing Kyrie hadn’t done this offseason, at least yet, was play actual basketball in an organized game.

That changed this weekend when Uncle Drew popped up at Atlanta’s AEBL pro-am league to drop a casual 42 points against some pretty overmatched competition. He did so without his trademark beard, rocking a more youthful look as he drilled three after stepback after three.

Peep the video above for all the highlights from LeBron’s point guard…for now.

Video courtesy of Coolie Bai Highlights