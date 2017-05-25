The Cavs destroyed the Celtics tonight to advance to their third straight NBA Finals, but the biggest moment of the game came in the third quarter, when LeBron James hit a three-ball from the left wing. The bucket put him ahead of Michael Jordan for the top scoring spot in NBA playoffs history.

Afterwards, his teammate Kyrie Irving spoke glowingly about the shot, saying:

I told him not to take the moment for granted. Passing MJ in scoring. That’s an iconic moment, what he did for the culture and honestly for the game of basketball, it’s nothing short of legendary.

