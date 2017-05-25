LeBron James just became the best scorer in NBA playoff history. With a three-pointer from the left wing during the third quarter of Game 5, he passed Michael Jordan, who finished his legendary career with 5,987 playoff points.
James, 32, is in his 14th season in the League. He’s played in 211 postseason games, averaging 28.2 points per game. He said earlier today that passing Jordan, his idol, is a “personal goal.”
Watch the historic bucket below:
The historic bucket. Salute, @KingJames. We are all witnesses. pic.twitter.com/xuUZB7Ibfg
