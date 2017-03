The Cleveland Cavaliers made regular season history tonight when they connected on 25 three-pointers, the most in a single game in League history. Leading the offensive onslaught was Kyrie Irving, who scored 43 points on 14-21 shooting, and also had 9 assists and 4 steals. LeBron James finished with a monster 38 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists on 14-27 shooting.