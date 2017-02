The Lakers torched the Bucks for the highest point total in a single quarter by any team this season. Nick Young led the Lakers with 11 points and 4 assists and young Ivica Zubac scored an additional 7 points. They also put up 76 in the first half. In their previous five games, the Lake Show’s lowest outing was 102 and their highest was 121. They’re on pace for another huge night.