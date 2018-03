Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr may not have won the Slam Dunk Contest, but he’s the champion of in-game dunks.

During the second quarter against Denver, Nance caught Mason Plumlee with a vicious poster and hit him with the Shawn Kemp-esque finger-point afterward.

