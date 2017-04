Intel recently unveiled two new commercials starring LeBron James in 360-degree technology.

In the spot above, Bron hits a game-winner and breaks down crying like a baby (literally). His head transforms into a balling bearded baby.

In another spot, LeBron quickly stretches his quad before shooting a free throw—but in 360, it looks like, as the commentators put it, “the greatest quad stretch of all time.”

See for yourself: