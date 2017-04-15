Kyrie Irving‘s hustle defense helped ignite a LeBron James fast-break dunk that capped a 10-0 third quarter run.

LeBron’s thunderous dunk sent the home crowd into a frenzy, as Cleveland a 90-78 advantage—their largest lead of the ballgame.

Kyrie hustle ➡️ LeBron muscle 💪 pic.twitter.com/H1C7wgcOgl — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 15, 2017

The Cavs would go on to win Game 1 in a 109-108 nail-bitter.

RELATED:

WATCH: LeBron James’ Face Says It All After Blatant Travel