LeBron James, by all accounts, played a superb first half on Saturday in Game 1 of Cleveland’s first-round series against the Pacers.

But even the King can look silly at times.

LeBron was caught in the air as he looked to make a pass. But with no teammate open, LeBron landed with the ball still in his hands.

It was a blatant travel, and LeBron knew it. His face afterward says it all.

Bron's face says it all. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oYVbbGyiGw — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 15, 2017

RELATED:

LeBron James and Paul George Stage Double-Overtime Duel