LeBron James, Draymond Green and 2 Chainz linked up during All-Star Weekend in New Orleans for a wide-ranging discussion. That’s tons of starpower in one room. They were joined by Charles Oakley, Jesse Williams, Maverick Carter, Steve Stoute and Rich Paul, too.

With wine and cigars in hand, they hit on everything from playing in Game 7 of the Finals to the 3-1 comeback to what makes Draymond such a good player to Tom Brady’s greatness to what’s wrong with the music industry.

Watch the full video up top and get ready to take some notes because they get very real about how to succeed on and off the court.

Video courtesy of ESPN