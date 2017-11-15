LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chance the Rapper have teamed up to create MAGNIFY, a documentary series with football and basketball shows that will air on Fox Sports. Peep the trailer below:

MAGNIFY will feature 89 Blocks, a show about a St. Louis-based high school football team, and Shot in the Dark, a show about a high school basketball squad in Los Angeles. 89 Blocks will debut on November 26. Stay tuned for more info on Shot in the Dark‘s release date in February 2018.