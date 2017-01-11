LeBron James’ frustration with the refs has been building, and he picked up his second technical foul of the season Tuesday night in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 100-92 road loss to the Utah Jazz.
James is averaging 7.1 free-throw attempts per game.
LeBron attacks rim as much/more than anyone in the NBA. But his foul shots pale in comparison. Why? Final thoughts: https://t.co/Fqww69tgbF
LeBron finished with 29 points, six boards and five assists, but suffered his sixth consecutive loss as a visitor to Salt Lake City.
Per the Akron Beacon Journal:
It has been a years-long complaint for James that he doesn’t get enough fouls called. The numbers support his case. He is attacking the rim more the last two years and getting fewer calls.
The top three players in free throws entering Tuesday were Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Butler. James ranked 14th in the NBA in free throw attempts and 10th in attempts per game entering Tuesday.
“He never gets calls,” (Tyronn) Lue said during the NBA Finals. “Outside of Russell Westbrook, he’s one of the guys that attacks the paint every single play. And he doesn’t get a fair whistle all the time because of his strength and because of his power and guys bounce off of him. But those are still fouls.”
