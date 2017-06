The Warriors couldn’t stop LeBron James in the first half of Game 3. Only his teammate, Tristan Thompson was capable of slowing the King down.

LeBron barreled straight into Thompson’s shoulder and went down hard, staying down on the court for an extended period of time.

The Cavs called a timeout and James would eventually stay in the game.

Ironically, this was the second year in a row that LeBron was dropped by Thompson in the Finals.

RELATED:

LeBron: The Cavs ‘Don’t Play Slow-Down Basketball’