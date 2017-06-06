After getting blown out in Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers are looking for answers before a must-win Game 3in Cleveland.

According to LeBron James, however, the Cavs will not be slowing their pace on Wednesday, adding, “That’s not our game.” At 1:25:

“That’s not our game. We don’t play slow-down basketball.”

Interestingly, the Cavs played almost 5 possessions per game faster during wins in the 2016 Finals.

2016 Finals average pace in Cavs wins: 97.38

2016 Finals average pace in Cavs losses: 92.71

