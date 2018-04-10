LeBron James Had Creative Input With ‘I’m King’ Shoes

by April 10, 2018
454

LeBron James had some creative input in the design of his “I’m King” worn last night in New York, but otherwise had little to say about them: they made a loud enough statement on their own.

James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their 50th win, driving them past the Knicks 123-109.

The King finished with 26 points and 11 assists, with Kevin Love adding 28 points.

Per the AP:

LeBron James used to downplay winning division titles. Not this time. Not after what these Cleveland Cavaliers have been through this season.

“I’ve kind of like been a hypocrite of that because I’m always moving and trying to figure out how we can be better the next day or whatever the case,” James said. “So it’s always hard for me to be like, OK, another division crown after everything that’s gone on with our team and our ballclub this year, but it’s a pretty cool thing.”

Related
Enes Kanter Warned About Trolling LeBron James

   
You Might Also Like
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

26 mins ago
70
NBA

Post Up: LeBron James Remains the King of New York, Playoff Race Thickens

11 hours ago
1,262
NBA

Report: Cleveland Cavaliers Add Kendrick Perkins In Time For NBA Playoffs

16 hours ago
1,148
NBA

Josh Hart: Donovan Mitchell in ‘Same Conversation’ With James Harden and LeBron James

18 hours ago
4,237
NBA

Pat Riley: LeBron James Did the Right Thing Leaving Miami

23 hours ago
14,347
High School

Emmitt Williams Breaks LeBron’s Record With 44 Points At Jordan Brand Classic

1 day ago
543

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Marcus Smart Expected To Be Cleared To Return In Late April

25 mins ago
44

NBA Kicks of the Night

26 mins ago
70
grizzlies robert pera value

Memphis Grizzlies Valued Over $1.3 Billion in Robert Pera Deal

34 mins ago
80

Villanova’s Mikal Bridges Declares For 2018 NBA Draft

1 hour ago
102

Carmelo Anthony ‘Looking Forward to Not Planning Vacations’

3 hours ago
1,854