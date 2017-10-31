LeBron James rode along with Ice Cube and James Corden, rapping to Cube famous “It Was a Good Day.” But before they turned the radio on, Corden asked LeBron about how it feels to constantly get name-dropped by famous musicians.

“Anytime [Jay-Z] says my name, it’s very humbling,” Bron said. “It’s like my big brother. He takes care of me.”

Corden then asked LeBron to text Jay. Watch the video above to see what happened next.

Related

Stephen Curry Does Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Video courtesy of The Late Late Show