To make the NBA Awards show perhaps even more strange, the NBA announced the “finalists” all the major categories on Friday.

Unsurprisingly, LeBron James was not a top-three MVP vote-getter (Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard were the finalists).

After the Cavs crushed the Celtics 130-86 in Game 2, some wondered if the snub served as motivation for LeBron.

But Bron said he didn’t even hear about the MVP finalists until after the game. Starting at 0:52:

“I didn’t see it, and what you gon do about it at the end of the day. “My only job is to try to be the MVP for this team every night. Put my teammates, put our franchise in the position to be successful and ultimately compete for a championship. “For me, I know what I bring to the table. This league knows what I bring to the table, so it’s for you guys to write about. It’s not for me to be concerned about.”

LeBron finished with his eighth-straight 30-plus point playoff game.

And as Reggie Miller pointed out in the TNT broadcast, Bron would probably much rather be Finals MVP than regular-season MVP.

RELATED:

WATCH: LeBron James Chasedown Block on Avery Bradley