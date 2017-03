LeBron James began this season with 26,833 career points, good for twelfth on the all-time list. Before tonight, James had skipped over Hakeem Olajuwon, Elvin Hayes and Moses Malone. He’s now up to seventh, passing his former teammate Shaquille O’Neal tonight.

The Cavs’ lost┬áto the Bulls tonight, but the 32-year-old James made history with his 26 points. He passed O’Neal with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter by making a free throw.

James, in his fourteenth season, is averaging 26 points per game in 2016-17. Now ahead of James is Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabaar. Abdul-Jabaar is the League’s all-time leading scorer with 38,387 career points.

Shaq reacts to LeBron passing him on the scoring list. Let out the emotions, big fella. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/emjXHzBfHI — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 31, 2017

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins