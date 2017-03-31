LeBron James began this season with 26,833 career points, good for twelfth on the all-time list. Before tonight, James had skipped over Hakeem Olajuwon, Elvin Hayes and Moses Malone. He’s now up to seventh, passing his former teammate Shaquille O’Neal tonight.

The Cavs’ lost to the Bulls tonight, but the 32-year-old James made history with his 26 points. He passed O’Neal with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter by making a free throw.

James, in his fourteenth season, is averaging 26 points per game in 2016-17. Now ahead of James is Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabaar. Abdul-Jabaar is the League’s all-time leading scorer with 38,387 career points.

Shaq reacts to LeBron passing him on the scoring list. Let out the emotions, big fella. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/emjXHzBfHI — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 31, 2017

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins