LeBron James Sets Career-High With 14th Triple-Double This Season

LeBron James does indeed get better over time: he notched his 14th triple-double of the season Tuesday night in Phoenix, a career-high in his 15th year.

James finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 129-107 blowout of the hapless Suns.

LeBron had 13 triple-doubles last season, and compared himself to “fine wine.”

Per Cleveland.com: