LeBron James Sets Career-High With 14th Triple-Double This Season

by March 14, 2018
LeBron James does indeed get better over time: he notched his 14th triple-double of the season Tuesday night in Phoenix, a career-high in his 15th year.

James finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 129-107 blowout of the hapless Suns.

LeBron had 13 triple-doubles last season, and compared himself to “fine wine.”

Per Cleveland.com:

“Just say I’m like fine wine, I get better with age, that’s what it says,” James said.

James finished shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 13-of-15 at the foul line. He entered play averaging a triple double over his last 14 games and of course did nothing to derail that momentum. He reached his 69th career triple double during the regular season.

“I think I was just playing in all three facets and more,” James said. “I was able to get a charge as well, pick up a couple blocks, couple steals. It’s just being around the court and being reliable to my teammates. For me to be able to clean glass and get my guys good looks where they were able to just catch-and-shoot or catch and lay it up, it made it a lot easier for me for sure.”

  
