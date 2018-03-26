LeBron James Reportedly Spends $1.5 Million a Year on His Body

LeBron James‘ business partner, Maverick Carter, revealed a couple of years ago how much LBJ spends to maintain his body’s health and high-performance: roughly $1.5 million annually on training, recovery and diet.

Which may help explain how James is still dominating the NBA at 33 years of age.

Mav Carter says LeBron James spends ~$1,500,000 per year on his body. He uses cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, NormaTec leg boots, etc. He also has personal chefs, trainers, etc. He has a strict routine and diet. He invested in his body, so he can still dominate at 33 years old. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) March 24, 2018

LeBron’s amazing run continued Sunday night in Brooklyn, as he stuffed the stat sheet with 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and led the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Nets 121-114.

Per AP: