LeBron James Reportedly Spends $1.5 Million a Year on His Body

by March 26, 2018
8,133

LeBron James‘ business partner, Maverick Carter, revealed a couple of years ago how much LBJ spends to maintain his body’s health and high-performance: roughly $1.5 million annually on training, recovery and diet.

Which may help explain how James is still dominating the NBA at 33 years of age.

LeBron’s amazing run continued Sunday night in Brooklyn, as he stuffed the stat sheet with 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and led the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Nets 121-114.

Per AP:

James kept up his latest sensational stretch by going 14 for 19 from the floor, highlighted by the soaring slam over [Joe] Harris. He reached 2,000 points in a season for the 10th time, joining Karl Malone and Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to do that.

Associate head coach Larry Drew, running the team in Tyronn Lue’s place, was asked to make an MVP case for James.

“You just look at the stat sheet,” Drew said, “and it’s just not about points, it’s what he’s doing on the boards, it’s what he’s doing from an assists standpoint. He’s just a force. He’s a force and I mean he has put up MVP numbers without a doubt.”

   
You Might Also Like
LeBron James
Uncategorized

Post Up: LeBron Sinks Nets, Rockets Win 60th and Pacers Clinch Playoff Spot

11 hours ago
1,123
NBA

Acting Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew: We Are Rallying Around Tyronn Lue

2 days ago
1,404
NBA

Paul Pierce: 76ers Could Beat Cavaliers In First Round Of Playoffs

4 days ago
2,746
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

4 days ago
2,123
NBA

LeBron James: No Reminder Needed of ‘What My Teams Are Capable of Doing’

4 days ago
954
NBA

Post Up: Dwight Howard Goes Off For 30-30 Line in Hornets Win

4 days ago
1,587

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Keita Bates-Diop To Enter 2018 NBA Draft

36 mins ago
59

LeBron James Reportedly Spends $1.5 Million a Year on His Body

3 hours ago
8,133

Carmelo Anthony Shrugs Off Crunch Time Struggles

3 hours ago
285

Bradley Beal: Wizards ‘Highly Miss’ John Wall

4 hours ago
434

Stephen Curry Aiming to Return in First Round of the Playoffs

4 hours ago
255