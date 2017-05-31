On the eve of the NBA Finals, LeBron James had to answer questions about his Los Angeles mansion was vandalized and spray-painted with the “n-word.”

James spoke candidly about the continued prevalence of racism in America, while valiantly accepting the burden of bringing the issues to the forefront.

“I look at it as, if this sheds a light and continues to keep the conversation going on my behalf, then I’m OK with it,” James said.

LeBron James responds to the vandalism incident at his home pic.twitter.com/goMoicIIit — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 31, 2017

James continued:

“It just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America. “Hate in America, especially for an African-American, is living every day, even though it’s concealed most of the time. “We know people will hide they faces and will say things about you and then when they see you, they’ll smile to your face. It’s alive every single day. “No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough. “And we got a long way to go for us a society and us as African-Americans until we feel equal in America.”

LeBron continues to be one of the NBA’s outspoken leaders for equality and social justice.

It wasn’t long ago when he joined Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul at the ESPYs to urge America to create change.

RELATED:

LeBron James’ L.A. Home Spray-Painted With ‘N-Word’