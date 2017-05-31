LeBron James’ Los Angeles mansion was vandalized and spray-painted with the “n-word.”

Cops are treating the incident as a hate crime.

James bought the home two years ago for $21 million.

Per TMZ:

Here’s what we know … multiple LAPD units and a neighborhood patrol vehicle responded to the home early Wednesday morning. We’re told the word was scrawled on the outer gate.

We’re told investigators are looking for security footage from neighbors which may show the perpetrator.

Records show LeBron bought the house back in 2015 but it does not appear he lives there on any regular basis. […] The graffiti has since been covered up.