LeBron James Says His Play at an ‘All-Time High’

LeBron James dropped 39 points on the Denver Nuggets, including nine down the stretch to secure the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 113-108 road victory Wednesday night, and said his play is at “an all-time high.”
“Probably an all-time high,” James told ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth. “Just because of my body, my mind, the way I go out and approach the game. And then just the grace of God giving me the ability to do this. I’m blessed, and I never take it for granted.”
James also handed out 10 assists and pulled own eight rebounds.
LeBron said he was motivated to avenge the Cavs’ 126-117 home loss to the Nuggets last Saturday.
Per the AP:
“I just tried to implement my imprint on the game by just closing it out for us,” James said.
James wound up two rebounds shy of a triple-double to help the Cavs kick off a six-game trip in fine fashion. No matter what the Nuggets tried to slow him down, nothing worked. James was in that kind of rhythm.
“That’s why he’s the best in the league right now,” said Nikola Jokic, who had a monster game with 36 points and 13 rebounds.