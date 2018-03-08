LeBron James Says His Play at an ‘All-Time High’

LeBron James dropped 39 points on the Denver Nuggets, including nine down the stretch to secure the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 113-108 road victory Wednesday night, and said his play is at “an all-time high.”

“Probably an all-time high,” James told ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth. “Just because of my body, my mind, the way I go out and approach the game. And then just the grace of God giving me the ability to do this. I’m blessed, and I never take it for granted.”

James also handed out 10 assists and pulled own eight rebounds.

LeBron said he was motivated to avenge the Cavs’ 126-117 home loss to the Nuggets last Saturday.

Per the AP: