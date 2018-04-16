LeBron James Shrugs Off Game 1 Loss to the Pacers

LeBron James lost Game 1 of a first-round playoff series for the first time in his career Sunday, but James says he’s not too concerned.

LeBron pointed out to reporters that he has faced—and overcome—much more daunting postseason odds.

"I mean, I'm down 0-1 in the first round. I was down 3-1 in the Finals." pic.twitter.com/7EBwmi0H61 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 15, 2018

The Indiana Pacers pulled off a stunning 98-80 series-opening win, and were clearly the aggressors against the heavily-favored Cleveland Cavaliers.

Per Cleveland.com: