The Pacers were up by 26 in the first half and led 74-49 at halftime. They made 10 three-pointers in the first half. Myles Turner and Kevin Seraphin were dunking, Lance Stephenson was dancing, Paul George had 23 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.
Then, with under 5 minutes left in the third, the Cavs woke up. LeBron James steamrolled his way into the lane to find open teammates. He drained back-to-back three-pointers and threw down a huge tomahawk. The lead was down to seven going into the fourth. At that point, it was the Cavs’ game to win.
The King. pic.twitter.com/BMQYz1quM3
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 21, 2017
James finished with 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. In just the second half, he went for 28 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 0 turnovers. The 26-point comeback ties the largest (Clippers, 2012) in NBA history. Watch his highlights up top.
Video courtesy of FreeDawkins
Commentscomments powered by Disqus