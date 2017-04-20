The Pacers were up by 26 in the first half and led 74-49 at halftime. They made 10 three-pointers in the first half. Myles Turner and Kevin Seraphin were dunking, Lance Stephenson was dancing, Paul George had 23 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Then, with under 5 minutes left in the third, the Cavs woke up. LeBron James steamrolled his way into the lane to find open teammates. He drained back-to-back three-pointers and threw down a huge tomahawk. The lead was down to seven going into the fourth. At that point, it was the Cavs’ game to win.

James finished with 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. In just the second half, he went for 28 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 0 turnovers. The 26-point comeback ties the largest (Clippers, 2012) in NBA history. Watch his highlights up top.

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins