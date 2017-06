You probably didn’t know that “Longest duration spinning a basketball on a toothbrush” was an official world record. Amazingly, it is, and Sandeep Singh from Punjab, India, just broke it.

In front of an audience in his hometown, Sandeep keptĀ a ball balanced and rotating on a toothbrush in his mouth for an ridiculousĀ 53 seconds without touching it, beating the previous record of 46 seconds. Check out the video above.

Video courtesy of Guinness World Records.