Late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s Nuggets-Wizards matchup, Markieff Morris caught Mason Plumlee with a hard kick to the groin.

Morris was assessed with a flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game.

That had to hurt 😨 pic.twitter.com/P5d02Hh1In — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 9, 2017

After the game, Plumlee called the kick “the most direct hit I’ve taken” and that he thought the refs “made the right call.”