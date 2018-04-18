Michael Jordan Needled Allen Iverson Over Legendary Crossover

One of the most iconic moments of Allen Iverson’s Hall of Fame career took place during his rookie season, in an otherwise meaningless regular season game against the NBA champion Chicago Bulls, but it was something no fan of the game will ever forget.

The Answer’s legendary crossover and jumper over Michael Jordan loudly announced his arrival, and Iverson recently told the story of how MJ still hasn’t forgotten about it either.

AI told MJ how much he meant to him as a player, and Mike jokingly questioned his love given that he crossed him so badly.

Per ThePostGame: