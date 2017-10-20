Ricky Rubio made his return to Minnesota on Friday and was welcomed back with a standing ovation from Timberwolves fans prior to tip-off.

Rubio spent six seasons with the Timberwolves before being traded to Utah over the summer. It just so happened that the Jazz’s second game of the season was in Minneapolis, and here’s how fans greeted him:

Ricky Rubio’s intro today pic.twitter.com/cdRXrfs6O4 — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) October 21, 2017

Seeing Rubio in a different jersey is going to take some getting used to, but it’s good to see fans from his first team appreciating all he’s done for the franchise.