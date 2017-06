It took Kevin Durant 10 years to win a title. He’s done so much since he got drafted with the second overall pick in 2007. Four scoring titles, an MVP, an Olympic Gold Medal. He’s really done it all.

To celebrate his huge performance in the 2017 Finals, Nike just released the video above.

Video courtesy of Nike