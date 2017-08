Kobe Day (August 24) 2017 marks the release of the Nike Kobe AD Mid and the launch of a new “Mamba Mentality” video.

Nike gathered the best athletes in the world–Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Allyson Felix, Richard Sherman, Isaiah Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Mo Farah, Abby Wombach–to show how their work ethic mirrors Bryant’s.

Watch the video above.

Video courtesy of Nike