By now, you’ve heard about the 22-year-old Serbian big man who’s been lighting up the Mile High City.

In the third quarter of Denver’s 126-113 win over the visiting Cavs, Nikola Jokic backed down LeBron James to the paint and scored.

As usual, the Joker made it look easy.

The Joker backs down LeBron to the paint and scores. 👀 👀 pic.twitter.com/LXE5C7FDO8 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 23, 2017

Jokic finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

RELATED:

WATCH: Nikola Jokic ‘The Joker’ Mixtape