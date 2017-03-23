Nuggets studio host Vic Lombardi meant for it to be tongue and cheek, but his heckling LeBron James during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game was not well-received.

“The key here when you sit up front is the proper trash talk,” Lombardi said from his front-row seat.

He continued: “Hey LeBron, LaVar Ball called. He says he could beat you one-on-one. Yeah, that’s what I thought. Give it up. You got no chance. You’re broke.”

A Nuggets' studio host heckled LeBron James live on air. 😑😑 pic.twitter.com/EjfPrCSIyy — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 23, 2017

LeBron had of course responded to the Ball family patriarch who has an obvious penchant for the limelight, saying, “Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth, keep my family out of your mouth.”

LeBron had 18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 TOs in the Cavs’ 113-126 loss.

