Paul George doesn’t back down from anyone when he’s attacking the basket.
PG-13 set the tone in the first quarter on Wednesday in Sacramento by breaking through the double team and taking it straight at DeMarcus Cousins.
.@Yg_Trece with a vicious slam on DeMarcus. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/LpDtmwnluF
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 19, 2017
Paul George means business against the Kings, alright.
RELATED:
Paul George Fined $15K for Blasting Refs and the NBA
Paul George: ‘This Season Hasn’t Been Fun’
Commentscomments powered by Disqus