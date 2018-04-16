Paul George Turns into ‘Playoff P’ in Game 1 vs Utah Jazz

“Playoff P,” Paul George‘s postseason alter ego, showed up for the OKC Thunder in their 116-108 Game 1 victory Sunday night against the Utah Jazz.
PG finished with 36 points and seven rebounds in the series-opening win.
George says this is the level at which he plans to hoop for the remainder of the playoffs.
Per the AP:
“That’s his new name?” seemingly perplexed teammate Carmelo Anthony asked with a smile.
It was his first playoff game with the Thunder since being acquired in a trade with the Indiana in the offseason. He had averaged more than 27 points per game in the playoffs for the Pacers the past two years.
“I’m going to bring it to that level every night,” George said. “Obviously, I was hot tonight, but that’s the level I’m going to bring every night.”