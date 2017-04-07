Isaiah Thomas scored 35 points and the Celtics made a furious push in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks held on and earned a huge win, moving them closer to locking in the fifth seed in the East.

Paul Millsap came off the bench to have 26 points on 8-15 shooting, chipping in 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Peep the video up top to see Thomas and Millsap go at it.