The time between the NBA Finals and Summer League is a basketball desert, Big3 notwithstanding. Thankfully, we still have some cool pickup basketball videos to hold us over and the latest from L.A. is a doozy.

Superstar rapper Quavo shows off his smooth lefthanded stroke, drilling a few jumpers while sharing the court with Shaq’s son Shareef, and the late Manute Bol’s son Bol Bol. Per ESPN, the 6-8 O’Neal is the 18th-best player in the Class of 2018, and he’ll be headed to Tucson to play his college ball for Sean Miller at Arizona. Bol is currently regarded as the No. 4 recruit in the class of ’18 and has an impressive list of offers—including Arizona.

Resembling a Brandon Jennings-type scoring guard, Quavo has a quick release that’s tough to defend. But, as you can see in the video above, it’s his hustle on defense that might be the most impressive aspect of his game (peep 2:11).

Video courtesy of Home Team Hoops

