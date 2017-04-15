The Milwaukee Bucks were on their way to a blowout 97-83 win over the Raptors in Game 1 on Saturday when Giannis Antetokounmpo was called for a technical foul after blocking DeMar DeRozan’s shot.

Giannis, hype about the big road win, swung his arm in celebration while facing the opposite direction of DeRozan.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was whistled for a controversial technical foul in Milwaukee's 97-83 Game 1 win. pic.twitter.com/1Yu1CggVpk — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 16, 2017

It’s possible the Greek Freak let out some language that merited a T, but the call certainly looked questionable.

Should the call be rescinded? — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 16, 2017

