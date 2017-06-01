Respect The Game Episode 57: Sasha Vujacic

Two-time NBA champion Sasha Vujacic drops by the SLAM Dome to talk his family’s Aleksander Wine company, memories of playing in the Finals, Cavs-Warriors, Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson and the Knicks.

