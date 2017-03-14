In his six-year NBA career, Ricky Rubio’s career-high in assists was 17. He handed those dimes out back in 2014. He’s been dropping 8.4 helpers each year, and most of them have been with serious flare.

Rubio added to his resume tonight with a career-best 19 assists, the most in Wolves history. He also scored 22 points and had 5 boards and 3 steals to get the Wolves to a 119-104 win over the Wizards.

Ricky Rubio dishes his 18th assist of the night, the most in @Timberwolves franchise history. pic.twitter.com/8Lg1mD40Qo — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 14, 2017

Videos courtesy of FreeDawkins