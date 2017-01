With his 27 points and 25 rebounds, Rudy Gobert submitted the League’s first 25 point, 25 rebound game of the ’16-’17 season. He had seven rebounds in overtime and rebounded his own free throw that led to Joe Johnson’s dagger three-ball. The 24-year-old was 8-11 from the field and 11-17 from the foul line. He also had 2 blocks. Check out his highlights above.