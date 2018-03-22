Rumor: Celtics Worried Kyrie Irving’s Knee Could Jeopardize Season

According to Chris Broussard, some in the Celtics’ organization are worried that Kyrie Irving‘s ailing left knee “could put his season in jeopardy.”
Irving will seek a second opinion on the injury today in New York.
Boston’s front-office has said that the 25-year-old may eventually have to undergo surgery.
Per Fox Sports:
“I will say this: There is some sentiment within the Celtics organization — let’s see what happens with the second opinion — that possibly, this is far from definite and I don’t want to sound the alarm, but possibly, this could put his season in jeopardy,” Broussard said on “The Herd.”
“If that’s the case, then Danny Ainge is looking more at, ‘You know what, if it’s the case, we’ll rest him now.’ Don’t push him through this season just to have him play in the playoffs when the knee’s not really right. Let’s get him healthy, and then he and (Gordon) Hayward come back next season. Now, I’m not saying that’s gonna happen. I’m just saying there is some thinking that let’s see what happens with this.”