After defeating the Mavs just two days ago with 12 points in the final three minutes, Russell Westbrook scored 19 in the fourth quarter and hit a three-pointer with 5 seconds left to force overtime.

Russ would outscore the Magic by himself in OT, finishing with 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Not only did OKC clinch a playoff birth, Westbrook’s 57 points were the most ever in a triple-double.

RELATED:

Russell Westbrook Hangs Triple-Double and Game-Winner on Mavs