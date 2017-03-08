Russell Westbrook was en fuego against Portland, scoring 28 first half points en route to a career-high 58. OKC was outscored 38-25 in the third quarter, leading to a close loss against Allen Crabbe (23 points) and the Trail Blazers.

Russell Westbrook: 58 points. No one had scored that many points in a loss since Kobe Bryant, December 2006 (58, 9-point loss at Charlotte) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 8, 2017