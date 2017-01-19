Zaza Pachulia knocked Russell Westbrook down, and stood over him late in the first half of Wednesday night’s battle between Golden State and OKC.

Zaza Pachulia takes down Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/2Ly6clfhAc — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 19, 2017

Russ says he’ll get Zaza back next time the Thunder and Warriors meet.

Westbrook registered his 21st triple-double of the season, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a 121-100 loss to Kevin Durant and the Dubs.

