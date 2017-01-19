Zaza Pachulia knocked Russell Westbrook down, and stood over him late in the first half of Wednesday night’s battle between Golden State and OKC.
Russ says he’ll get Zaza back next time the Thunder and Warriors meet.
Westbrook registered his 21st triple-double of the season, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a 121-100 loss to Kevin Durant and the Dubs.
Per The Oklahoman:
He saw it after the Thunder’s 121-100 loss to the Warriors Wednesday night at Oracle Arena. And when he got a look at Zaza Pachulia standing over him after a late-first-half flagrant foul, Westbrook didn’t like what he saw.
“I didn’t see that until just now, but I don’t play that game,” Westbrook said. “I’m gonna get his a– back. Whenever that is, I don’t know when it’s gonna be, but I don’t play that game.”
“He hit me kinda hard, but that’s all right,” Westbrook said. “I’m gonna get his ass back. Straight up.”/em>
