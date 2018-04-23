Russell Westbrook Vows to Stop Ricky Rubio in Game 4

by April 23, 2018
Ricky Rubio can forget about registering another triple-double in Game 4, or much of anything at all, according to Russell Westbrook.

The NBA’s reigning MVP told reporters that he will “shut that s**t off” Monday night.

“He made some shots,” Westbrook said of Rubio.

“Too comfortable, but I’ma shut that s**t off next game, though. Guarantee that.”

Rubio finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Utah’s 115-102 Game 3 win, giving the Jazz a 2-1 first round series lead against the OKC Thunder.

Per the AP:

“We were down by 10 … and I just changed my mentality, trying to be more aggressive and make some shots,” Rubio said. “We made a run and it helps a lot when you’re making shots and it felt great.”

At one point, Rubio walked toward half-court with his arms outstretched, drinking in the deafening roar and subsequent “RU-BI-O! RU-BI-O!” chants from the fans.

Rubio’s triple-double was the first by a Jazz player in the postseason since John Stockton in the 2001 playoffs against Dallas.

“Having my name next to his name is an honor,” Rubio said of joining the Hall of Famer in making franchise history. “I have huge respect for him.”

   
