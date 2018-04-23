Russell Westbrook Vows to Stop Ricky Rubio in Game 4

Ricky Rubio can forget about registering another triple-double in Game 4, or much of anything at all, according to Russell Westbrook.

The NBA’s reigning MVP told reporters that he will “shut that s**t off” Monday night.

“He made some shots,” Westbrook said of Rubio. “Too comfortable, but I’ma shut that s**t off next game, though. Guarantee that.”

Rubio finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Utah’s 115-102 Game 3 win, giving the Jazz a 2-1 first round series lead against the OKC Thunder.

Per the AP: